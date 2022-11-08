Ukraine's Zelenskiy to take part in next week's G20 summit - public broadcaster
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:11 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part in a summit of the Group of 20 major economies next week, most likely attending virtually, his spokesperson told the Suspilne public broadcaster on Tuesday.
Zelenskiy had said last week he would not take part if President Vladimir Putin attended the Nov. 15-16 summit in Indonesia. Serhiy Nykyforov, the spokesperson, did not say whether Zelenskiy had changed his position.
