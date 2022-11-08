Left Menu

Himachal CM meets family members of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi

He was the Election Commissions brand ambassador and had voted for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls through postal ballot on November 2.The chief minister recalled that in 1951, a young Negi made history when he exercised his franchise in Kalpa, becoming Indias first voter.Independent Indias first election was held in 1951.

PTI | Kinnaur | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:12 IST
Himachal CM meets family members of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday met family members of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 106 at his home in Kalpa here, and said he was an inspiration to all.

''Today, we miss Negi ji so much,'' the chief minister said while offering his tributes. ''Whenever polls were held--be it Panchayat, Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha -- he always used to visit the booth to cast vote and inspire everyone.'' Three days after casting his vote for the 34th time, Negi died on Saturday. He was the Election Commission's brand ambassador and had voted for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls through postal ballot on November 2.

The chief minister recalled that in 1951, a young Negi made history when he exercised his franchise in Kalpa, becoming India's first voter.

Independent India's first election was held in 1951. The polling in Chini, present day Kalpa, was held before other parts of the state as heavy snowfall was anticipated in higher altitude areas here. Negi was the first person to cast his vote.

His house is in Kanang Saring in Kalpa, which borders Tibet on the east, and is famous for its high-quality apples. The region is situated at an altitude of nearly 10,000 feet.

During a poll rally in Sundernagar in Mandi district on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences over Negi's death.

''Just a few days ago, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the Himachal Pradesh polls. Even before his demise, he discharged his duty,'' Modi had said.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had also visited Negi's residence last week and paid homage to him.

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

 Global

