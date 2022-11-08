Cong leader defends his 'word Hindu is Persian' statement, rules out apology

Despite his statement that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and it has a 'dirty' meaning, drawing widespread criticism, Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday sought to defend himself saying he was only referring to what has been written and published.

Ruling out any apology, the former Minister said he wants a debate on the issue and if proved wrong, he would resign as a legislator.

''What I have said, 90 percent of people have probably not heard it completely. Just because there is a reference to the word Hindu and as I have said that it has a very dirty meaning, it has been interpreted however they want, there is nothing new in this, and such things have happened many times in the past,'' Jarkiholi said.

Speaking to reporters here, he reiterated that the word Hindu comes from Persian and there is evidence for it, and said that it has a dirty meaning, referring to a dictionary published in 1963.

''What I have said is not my own, and I have said that let there be a debate, that's my intention, but people interpret it however they want, I can't do much about it. I'm ready for discussion with evidence...if someone proves me wrong, I will resign as MLA,'' he added.

Questioning as to why he should apologise, the Yamakanmardi legislator said whatever he has said are not his statements but what has been written and published.

''In fact those pointing fingers at me should have seen and rectified it, I have done what they should have done, they should be thankful to me,'' he said adding that he is being unnecessarily targeted by a system including ''Manuwadis''.

Jarkiholi while speaking at Nippani in Belagavi district during an event organised by ''Manav Bandhutva Vedike' on Sunday claimed that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a very dirty meaning.

He also had said that a word and a religion from elsewhere is being forcefully imposed on people here, and demanded that there should be a proper debate in this regard.

Reacting to this, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday had said the statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is 'deeply unfortunate' and deserves to be rejected.

''We condemn it unequivocally.....Hinduism is a way of life and a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief and faith. This is the essence of India,'' he said in a tweet.

To a question on Congress too, condemning his statement, Jarkiholi said party leaders should have reacted naturally, without having seen what he has actually said.

''Surjewala has condemned it, I have no objections to it, he is a higher authority than me,'' he said in response to a question, adding that the AICC General Secretary even spoke to him and sought clarification.

''There is no question of apologising, let the Chief Minister form a committee to find the truth in what I have said, if proved wrong, will resign, no apology,'' he added.

Congress Legislature Party Leader Siaddarmaaiah, not willing to say much, said, ''Our national General Secretary Surjewala has reacted, that's my stand.'' State Congress President D K Shivakumar, rejecting Jarkiholi's statement calling it his personal, said he will seek clarification.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accusing Jarkiholi of trying to vitiate the atmosphere in society through such statements said, his statement has hurt the sentiments of people of this country. The Congress party is indulging in appeasement politics with such statements just for the sake of votes, he said, as he called Jarkiholi's words as half baked statements without any in-depth study. ''By doing this, the Congress leaders are trying to disturb the very foundation of belief of every Indian. Creating problems within any country amounts to the act of anti-nationalism. Everyone must condemn such acts. But, the Congress Party has been acting as if it is supporting such a statement,'' he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Udupi.

Several BJP leaders including B S Yediyurappa and Ministers in Bommai's cabinet have hit out at Jarkiholi and Congress party for the ''anti Hindu statement''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)