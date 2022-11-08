Left Menu

Centre using Governors to encroach on state govts' powers where horse-trading not possible: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Centre of using Governors in non-BJP ruled states to encroach into the powers of those governments and legislatures when horse-trading was not possible.Vijayans accusation against the central government comes amidst the ongoing tussle between his LDF government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues, including appointments in universities and non-approval of certain bills passed by the state assembly.In many states, horse-trading of elected representatives is going on.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:19 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Centre of using Governors in non-BJP ruled states to encroach into the powers of those governments and legislatures when horse-trading was not possible.

Vijayan's accusation against the central government comes amidst the ongoing tussle between his LDF government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues, including appointments in universities and non-approval of certain bills passed by the state assembly.

''In many states, horse-trading of elected representatives is going on. We may have to replace the word 'horse' with something else as it's an old term and the prices have now really gone up.

''It is not the price of a horse now, we all know that. Where such horse-trading is not possible, the Governors are used to encroach upon the powers of the state governments and legislatures,'' Vijayan claimed.

The CM further claimed that attempts were also being made to ''financially choke'' such states.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of the ISRO staff association here.

In his speech at the event, he also contended that democracy and the Constitution were being ''trespassed'' and that attempts were being made to topple democratically elected governments.

''Looking at all this we can see that there is an attack against the democratic system in our country,'' he contended.

Vijayan also claimed that certain steps of the Centre were leading to labourers' rights being reduced and major public sector undertakings being privatised with a mind on profit alone.

These were leading to denial of social justice and lack of employment to many, he said and added that the Centre was trying to show there was no other option but privatisation.

''But Kerala has shown there is an alternative as it has taken up many PSUs which were going to be privatised and turned them around. Besides that several PSUs in the state are operating profitably,'' he said.

Vijayan also accused the BJP and Sangh Parivar of trying to destroy secularism in the country and also rewrite history with regard to our freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister said freedom fighters who died and were jailed for the country's independence were being sought to be removed from historical records and instead those who sought pardon from the British and were subservient to them ''are being projected as brave patriots.'' PTI HMP SS SS

