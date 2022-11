Turkey expects concrete steps from Sweden for NATO bid approval - Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara conveyed its expectation to see concrete steps from Sweden to fulfil anti-terrorism obligations under a deal clearing its bids to join NATO.

Speaking following his meeting with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Erdogan also said recent resumption of arms exports to Turkey was a positive step.

