FACTBOX-Inflation, abortion top issues for U.S. voters casting midterm ballots, exit poll finds

Inflation and abortion topped the list of issues motivating U.S. voters in Tuesday's midterm elections, followed by crime, immigration and gun policy, an exit poll conducted by Edison Research showed. Turnout for the midterms, which will determine control of Congress and a number of state governorships, was about evenly divided between men and women, according to the poll.

Following is a summary of some of the survey's latest findings: * About three out of 10 voters said inflation was their top concern in deciding how to vote.

* About three out of 10 voters said abortion was their top concern in deciding how to vote. * About one out of 10 voters said crime was their top concern in deciding how to vote.

* About one out of 10 voters said immigration was their top concern in deciding how to vote. * About one out of 10 voters said gun policy was their top concern in deciding how to vote.

* About eight out of 10 voters said the economy was "not so good or poor" versus about two of 10 who said it was "excellent or good." * About six out of 10 voters said gasoline prices had caused them a financial hardship recently.

* About six out of 10 voters said abortion should be legal vs four of 10 who said it should be illegal. * About five out of 10 voters said their family's financial situation was worse than it was two years ago, while three of 10 said it was unchanged and two of 10 said it was better.

* About seven out of 10 voters said U.S. democracy was threatened. * About seven out of 10 voters said they would not like to see President Joe Biden run for a second term.

* About six out of 10 voters held an unfavorable opinion of Trump and four out 10 held a favorable opinion. * About half of voters approved of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, roughly the same as those who disapproved.

