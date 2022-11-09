Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Alwar during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajasthan Congress leaders caution partymen against speaking out of line

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will also take part in the party's campaign for Gujarat assembly polls.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Alwar during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajasthan Congress leaders caution partymen against speaking out of line
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Rajasthan on December 3 and a big rally will be held in Alwar, party leaders said here. Giving a roadmap of the yatra in the state, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Vibhakar Shastri, who is associated with the Rajasthan part of the yatra, said it will cover several districts of the state and reach Alwar via Dausa.

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will also take part in the party's campaign for Gujarat assembly polls. Shastri said yatra will stay in Rajasthan for 18 to 21 days and there can be changes in the schedule.

With the state party unit having witnessed factionalism recently on the question of leadership and some leaders resorting to barbs, both Dotasra and Shastri cautioned the partymen against speaking out of line. Dotasra said that those who speak without caring for the party's interests will get answers in due course of time.

Shastri indicated that Congress may take out another yatra closer to the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022