Democrat wins Pennsylvania governorship, defeating pro-Trump election denier

Democrat Josh Shapiro won the Pennsylvania governorship on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, defeating a Republican who repeated false claims of voting fraud in a presidential battleground state where the governor appoints the official who oversees elections. Josh Shapiro, the state's attorney general, beat Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano, who has echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims about voting fraud and was present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 - the day of a deadly riot - to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

It was one of 36 state governor's races held in the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, with the future of abortion rights and election oversight at stake in competitive contests around the country. The high stakes brought increased money and attention to the state-level races, which often get overshadowed in midterm elections by the fight for control of Congress.

The Democratic Party picked up governorships in Massachusetts and Maryland with history-making candidates, while Republican incumbents cruised to victories in marquee races in Florida and Texas, Edison Research projected. In Massachusetts, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey became the first woman to ascend to that state's highest office, where she also will be the country's first openly lesbian governor.

In Maryland, a state where 31% of the population is Black, Democrat Wes Moore became the state's first African American candidate to win an election for governor. Democrats came up short in solidly Republican Texas and Florida.

In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott won a third term by defeating Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, a former U.S. congressman who became a national Democratic figure after a close loss in a Senate race four years ago and a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coasted to re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points with 94% of the expected vote counted.

DeSantis, 44, is expected to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. That likelihood has drawn the ire of Republican former President Donald Trump, 76, who has nicknamed him "Ron De-Sanctimonious." Trump has said he will make a major announcement next Tuesday, when he is widely expected to declare his candidacy.

Republicans also retained the governorship in Arkansas, where Trump's former White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, became the first woman elected governor in that state.

