Congress enemy of development, Himachal needs stable, strong govt of double engine: PM Modi at poll rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Himachal Pradesh needs a stable and strong government of ''double engine'' and linked the Congress with ''instability, corruption and scam'' as he sought people's vote for the BJP.

Addressing a rally in Kangra district, which has the largest number of assembly seats in the state, and later in Sujanpur, Modi targeted the Congress, accusing it of ''betraying'' the state when it was in power at the Centre and being an ''enemy'' of development. He said it is necessary for the BJP to remain in power for the state's development as the Congress had earlier also worked to obstruct its progress after he became prime minister while it was in power at the state till 2017.

He also accused the Congress of ''insulting'' Army chief and likening soldiers to goons. It had raised questions on the surgical strikes, which had targeted terror camps in Pakistan, as well, he added.

For the BJP, the security of the country and soldiers is of paramount importance, the prime minister said. He said the Congress, the main challenger to the BJP's bid to retain power in the hill state, will only hamper development if it is elected to power in the state.

He, though, asserted that people of the state have made up their mind to elect the BJP to power.

Noting that the Congress is left with power in only two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Modi asked people if they have ever heard of them making news for development. It is the reports of internal feuds of the Congress which come out from there, he added.

There is so much anger against the Congress that people have not elected it to power in many states for decades after defeating it, Modi said, citing the examples of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others.

The BJP is identified by people with good governance and pro-poor policies and that is why it is elected to power again and again, he said, referring to the party's win in several states where it was in power.

The BJP only says what it can do and then works with its full strength to implement with its promises, he said.

Other political parties are still rooted in family rule and vote bank politics, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)