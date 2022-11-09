BJP protests in various parts of Karnataka against Satish Jarkiholi's 'anti-Hindu' remarks

The BJP on Wednesday held protests in different parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, condemning state Congress Working President Satish Jarkiholi for his controversial statement that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and it has a ''dirty'' meaning.

The saffron party is also targeting the Congress on the issue, calling it ''anti-Hindu'', and has also demanded for his sacking by the opposition party.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai questioned Congress leader Siddaramaiah for being silent on the issue and demanded his comments on the row. Former CM B S Yediyurappa said Jarkiholi must issue an apology and if not, ''people will teach a lesson''.

At Mysuru Bank circle in Bengaluru, BJP workers staged a demonstration waving saffron flags and shouting slogans ''Navella Hindu, Navella Ondu '' (We are all Hindus and are united). They burnt an effigy of Jarkiholi.

Similar protests by burning the Congress leader's effigy was held in Jarkiholi's home district of Belagavi.

There are reports of protests from various parts of the state including Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Karwar, Yadgir, Raichur, Shivamogga, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Bagalkote among other places.

Jarkiholi, while speaking at Nippani in Belagavi district during an event organised by ''Manav Bandhutva Vedike' on Sunday, had claimed that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a very dirty meaning.

He had also said that a word and a religion from elsewhere are being forcefully imposed on people here, and demanded that there should be a proper debate in this regard.

Unfazed over the widespread criticism, including from his own party, for his remarks, Jarkiholi on Tuesday said he was only referring to what has been written and published.

Defending himself and ruling out any apology, the former minister has said he wants a debate on the issue and if proved wrong, would resign as a legislator.

Speaking to reporters in Davangere today, Chief Minister Bommai said, ''He (Jarkiholi) is saying that his claims were after referring to some books and Wikipedia, whose trustworthiness is questionable. There are several cases. Believing them, if he is making such statements, what to say?'' Hitting out at Congress for taking shelter by stating that the remarks were not made at a party meeting or forum, he said, ''The content is important. In an open public meeting, he has clearly said what he had to. Congress has to come out clear, Siddaramaiah (Congress Legislature Party leader) comments on every other thing, why is he silent on this? He has to say what his opinion is.'' BJP Parliamentary Board Member and former chief minister Yediyurappa said Jarkiholi's statement ''humiliating Hindus is unpardonable''.

He urged the Congress leader to apologise stating that he won't repeat it. ''If not, people will teach a lesson.'' Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too hit out at Jarkiholi and Congress. He said, ''Congress itself is dirty...by humiliating Hindus and appeasing minorities, they were in power so far. People have now understood that they are dirty and they are removing them from everywhere. Congress is paying price for disrespecting Hindus and will continue to pay for it.'' Challenging state Congress President D K Shivakumar, the minister further said, ''If he has guts, let him remove Jarkiholi. Both -- supporting such acts and condemning the same -- cannot go hand in hand. Let Congress act similarly as BJP did against Nupur Sharma (for her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed).'' Congress on his part has rejected Jarkiholi's statement and has condemned it.

Speaking to reporters here, Karnataka PCC chief Shivakumar today said, ''Our party condemns Jarkiholi's statement, BJP may use the issue for politics, we are not bothered. As the President I'm saying -- what he has said is wrong, I will contact him.'' Noting that Jarkiholi has tried to defend himself by stating that he was referring to a book, he said, ''I don't know which book. Our party's stand on our religion and culture has been made clear by AICC General Secretary (Randeep) Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and me. There is no change in it.'' PTI KSU KSU HDA HDA

