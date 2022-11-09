US midterms: Democrat Krishnamoorthi calls on candidates to 'denounce violence and bigotry'

Indian-American lawmaker, Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was re-elected to the US House of Representatives, has called on all candidates across the country to "denounce violence and bigotry" and "focus on what we share in common as Americans." Krishnamoorthi, 49, who represents Illinois' 8th Congressional District, won re-election in the US mid-term elections on Tuesday. The Democratic Party lawmaker defeated his Republican opponent Chris Dargis. Apart from Krishnamoorthi, three other Indian-American politicians from the ruling Democratic Party, including Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal were elected to the US House of Representatives and many others won across the country to state legislatures in the highly polarised midterm elections. ''Whatever side you're on in this election, those on the other side are not your enemies," Krishnamoorthi said. He exhorted candidates across the nation to "denounce violence and bigotry" and "focus on what we share in common as Americans." "We are all Americans, and we must work together on behalf of a better and stronger nation,'' he said. New Delhi-born Krishnamoorthi was first elected to Congress in 2016.

He serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and the Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus. "My parents came to this country with little more than a dream for their family's future and the faith that they could achieve it here in America," he explained. "Despite some hard times, we did. Now, we need to make sure that those opportunities continue for all of our people, whether they've been here for generations, or are relatively new to our shores," he said. Krishnamoorthi said he would continue working to preserve and protect social security and medicare; ensure that women retain the right to make their own reproductive decisions; continue working with law enforcement to increase public safety; protect the rights and safety of racial and religious minorities and the LGBTQ community; combat inflation, promote fair competition and fight extreme price hikes under the guise of inflation. The race to represent Illinois' 8th Congressional District was one of 75 "top targets" declared by the National Republican Campaign Committee early in the 2021-2022 election cycle. Although the national Republican Party worked to flip this seat red, Congressman Krishnamoorthi emerged victorious. "Representing this community is the honour of my lifetime," he said. "I'm not going anywhere," he added.

