Left Menu

Cong to hold 'Vijay Ashirwaad' rallies in all 68 assembly segments on last day of campaigning

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting on Sormour and take part in door-to-door campaigning in the state capital.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:52 IST
Cong to hold 'Vijay Ashirwaad' rallies in all 68 assembly segments on last day of campaigning
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Nov 9 (PTI) The Congress will organise ''Vijay Ashirwaad'' rallies in all 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh on the last day of campaigning on Thursday with the participation of star campaigners, party leaders said. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting on Sormour and take part in door-to-door campaigning in the state capital. Congress candidates in each constituency will start their rally by paying obeisance at local temples and seeking the blessings of local deities.

Party leaders said all Congress candidates will hold such rallies in all assembly segments and star campaigners will also participate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on the last day of campaigning address a public meeting in Sataun in Shillai of Sirmour district of the state in favour of the Congress candidate. She will later hold a ''Jan Sampark'' programme starting from Mall road to Lakkar bazaar where she will meet people as part of the door-to-door campaign.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh which goes to the polls on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022