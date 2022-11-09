Modi spurred development projects in Himachal: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday listed out implementation of projects such as Atal Tunnel, bulk drug park, state-of-the-art Vande Bharat trains, one-rank-one-pension were made possible in Himachal Pradesh only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Sujanpur, Thakur said Prime Minister Modi had fulfilled the promises of eradicating corruption, connecting Himachal Pradesh with the rail network, granting one-rank-one-pension made at the same venue in February 2014.

"Be it Bhanupuri-Bilaspur railway line, railway line to Mandi or the matter of extending the railway line from Una to Daulatpur Chowk and running of Vande Bharat Express in Himachal, all have been possible only under Narendra Modi's government," the senior BJP leader said.

Thakur, a Lok Sabha member from Hamirpur, also credited Modi with protecting India's cultural heritage through restoration of the Somnath Temple precincts, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath Dham, Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain and and a Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The senior BJP leader hit out at the Congress and claimed that whenever Modi sanctioned development projects for the state, the previous Congress-led government created obstacles in its path.

"Modi ji gave with open heart but they protested. Modi ji gave work, but Congress stopped that work. It was Congress' double engine government which snatched special state status from Himachal, stopped the work of Atal Tunnel and reduced the industrial package," Thakur claimed. The minister said Modi ensured the completion of the Atal Tunnel, facilitated investment to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore in the state in form of bulk drug park, medical device park which has the potential to generate employment for 40 lakh people.

Himachal Pradesh goes for polls on November 12 and the BJP is pitched against the Congress in retaining power in the state.

