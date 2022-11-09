Left Menu

HP Congress leader Harpreet Singh Rattan joins BJP

In a jolt to the Congress two days ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the partys Sirmaur district general secretary Harpreet Singh Rattan joined the BJP on Wednesday.According to a statement issued by the BJP here, Rattan is associated with the Poanta Sahib constituency. Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 12.

In a jolt to the Congress two days ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the party's Sirmaur district general secretary Harpreet Singh Rattan joined the BJP on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the BJP here, Rattan is associated with the Poanta Sahib constituency. He joined the party at BJP chief J P Nadda's Delhi residence.

As per the BJP statement, Rattan was upset as the Congress did not respect its workers.

''Today I relinquished all posts and resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party,'' he said.

Rattan further said he was impressed by the good policies of the BJP government and its leadership. Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 12.

