"CAA will be implemented..." Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

Sukanta Majumdar's statement came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that she will never allow the implementation of CAA in West Bengal.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented in the state and if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposes it, it will be like challenging the sovereignty of the nation. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, has already been passed in both houses of the Parliament. Now it lies with the central government. It will be implemented throughout the country. If Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposes this it means she is challenging the sovereignty of the country. CAA will be implemented in Bengal. If she does not want that it means she does not want refugees to become citizens."

On BJP's stand on North Bengal separation, he said, "I am clueless. If you ask me about the separation of North Bengal, I neither have any instruction from the central government nor even from the party. West Bengal BJP's vision for Bengal is the same of Syama Prasad Mukherjee's vision." Majumdar's statement came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that she will never allow the implementation of CAA in West Bengal.

She further alleged that the BJP has been making rhetoric over CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) keeping an eye on the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls. In a series of allegations against the BJP, the Trinamool Congress supremo said the ruling party at the Centre was trying to incite separatism in West Bengal by raising the demand for a separate state, and added that she would never allow the bifurcation of Bengal.

The 2019 Act amended the Citizenship Act, 1955, which makes illegal migrants eligible for citizenship if they (a) belong to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities, and (b) are from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan. It only applies to migrants who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. As per the amendment, certain areas in the Northeast are exempted from the provision. (ANI)

