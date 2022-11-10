Biden expects to decide on re-election bid early next year
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 03:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he expects to decide early next year whether he will seek re-election for another four-year term.
Biden repeated that he intends to run for office again but that it was a family decision and he would seek their consultation over the holidays.
"I am a great respecter of fate," Biden told reporters at a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
