Biden expects to decide on re-election bid early next year

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he expects to decide early next year whether he will seek re-election for another four-year term.

Biden repeated that he intends to run for office again but that it was a family decision and he would seek their consultation over the holidays.

"I am a great respecter of fate," Biden told reporters at a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)