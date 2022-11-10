BJP releases 'Vachan Patra' for Delhi Municipal Corporation elections

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a promissory note (Vachan Patra) for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections. BJP has promised to provide flats to the slum dwellers and clean tap water to every household in the slums.

Earlier, it was reported that the party released its manifesto but the party has called it a "vachan patra" MCD elections will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7.

On the occasion of releasing the promissory note, Delhi BJP state president Adesh Gupta took a swipe at the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and said, "Every house should get tap water but Arvind Kejriwal has no interest to provide that facility to the people of the city because he has built a nexus with the tanker mafia." "On one side there is the Kejriwal government which has been lying by making false promises. On the other side is BJP which is committed to fulfilling all its promises," he further said adding that the party will fulfill this promise also.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also attacked AAP alleging the Kejriwal government has failed to deliver. "Arvind Kejriwal had given many guarantees to the people of Delhi, but to date, those guarantees have not been fulfilled. Kejriwal has made Delhi a gas chamber," Manoj Tiwari said.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a Delhi BJP core group meeting at his residence in the national capital over the elections. Core group members included BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta, Delhi state in-charge Baijant Jay Panda, co-in charge Alka Gujar, convenor of election management committee Ashish Sood, state general secretary (org) Siddharthan.According to the source, "Meeting went for an hour. Discussions were held on the candidate list, Delhi's current air pollution, landfill issue, campaigning modes and medium etc".

Delhi BJP sources also informed that the list of candidates will be out by November 12 and 13. Also, the manifesto will be released by next week.

