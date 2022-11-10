EC issues notification for Dec 5 Sardarshahar assembly bypoll

Notification for the bye-election to the Sardarshahar assembly constituency of Churu district in Rajasthan was issued on Thursday, a poll official here said.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on October 9. He has been a legislator seven times.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Election Office, voting will be held on December 5 and counting will take place on December 8.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said Independent candidate Vijay Pal Singh Sheoran submitted his nomination on the first day.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17 and scrutiny of the papers will be done on November 18. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21, Gupta said.

In the bye-election, 2,89,579 voters of the Sardarshahr assembly constituency will be able to cast their votes and the total polling stations are 295, Gupta said.

The Sardarshahr seat was held by the Congress for a long time. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state at the end of next year. The chief electoral officer said illegal liquor worth Rs 55.74 lakh, narcotics valued at Rs 2.91 lakh and other suspicious material worth more than Rs 14 lakh have been seized so far.

The Election Commission of India has appointed three observers for the by-elections. These observers would reach Sardarshahr constituency a day before the last date of filing nomination, he said.

