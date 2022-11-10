Left Menu

EC issues notification for Dec 5 Sardarshahar assembly bypoll

He has been a legislator seven times.According to the notification issued by the Chief Election Office, voting will be held on December 5 and counting will take place on December 8.Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said Independent candidate Vijay Pal Singh Sheoran submitted his nomination on the first day.The last date for filing nominations is November 17 and scrutiny of the papers will be done on November 18.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:11 IST
EC issues notification for Dec 5 Sardarshahar assembly bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

Notification for the bye-election to the Sardarshahar assembly constituency of Churu district in Rajasthan was issued on Thursday, a poll official here said.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on October 9. He has been a legislator seven times.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Election Office, voting will be held on December 5 and counting will take place on December 8.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said Independent candidate Vijay Pal Singh Sheoran submitted his nomination on the first day.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17 and scrutiny of the papers will be done on November 18. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21, Gupta said.

In the bye-election, 2,89,579 voters of the Sardarshahr assembly constituency will be able to cast their votes and the total polling stations are 295, Gupta said.

The Sardarshahr seat was held by the Congress for a long time. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state at the end of next year. The chief electoral officer said illegal liquor worth Rs 55.74 lakh, narcotics valued at Rs 2.91 lakh and other suspicious material worth more than Rs 14 lakh have been seized so far.

The Election Commission of India has appointed three observers for the by-elections. These observers would reach Sardarshahr constituency a day before the last date of filing nomination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022