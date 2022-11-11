Left Menu

CPI MP writes letter to PM Modi condemning clearance by MoEFCC

Binoy Viswam wrote to PM Modi on Friday condemning the in-principle clearance provided by MoEFCC for the diversion of forest area in Great Nicobar Island.

11-11-2022
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and condemned the in-principle clearance provided by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change for the diversion of forest area covering 130.75 sq km in the Great Nicobar Island. CPI MP Viswam in his letter said, "I write this letter to strongly condemn the in-principle clearance provided by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change for the diversion of forest area covering 130.75sqkm in the Great Nicobar Island."

The Great Nicobar Island is one of the best-preserved tropical forests in the world till date with650 species of Flora and 330 species of Fauna including endemic species. With the government's decision to chop down 8.5 lakh trees, a significant part of this pristine forest will be perished forever, which will damage the ecological balance of the region and the future of flora and fauna will be in jeopardy, he said. "The government's justification of compensatory afforestation is ill-advised as the ecologicalwealth destroyed from this project due to the government's indiscriminate need to deforestation cannot be created elsewhere. The time has come for the government to stop this practice oftreating the environment as a commodity under its ownership and to understand that we aremerely it's possessors," CPI MP further said emphasizing on the duty to preserve the environment for future generations.

Upper House MP Binoy Viswam further said: "the government's obsession for the 'Easing of Doing Business' in this manner will cost the 'Right to Life' guaranteed by Article 21 of our Constitution. The capital city of Delhi holds testament to this sad reality." "I draw your attention to the BJP Manifesto for General Election 2014 wherein you had promised the country to "Set up fool proof mechanisms for protection and preservation of wildlife" and "nurture the environment, institutions, people". India being a country that stood in the forefront for the Paris agreement, has a duty to fulfill our commitment to climate justice," he added.

CPI National Secretary Binoy Viswam then said in his letter that the world should not ask about India's gift to the ongoing Cairo Summit on climate action. "In light of the above, I strongly urge you to ensure that the clearance provided is revoked at the earliest in the interest of our environment," he added. (ANI)

