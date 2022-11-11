BJP expels Himachal member for 'anti-party' activities

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party on Friday expelled state executive committee member Anu Thakur for 'anti-party' activities. According to the official statement released by the BJP's Himachal Unit, party state president and Shimla MPSuresh Kash yap issued an order expelling Thakur for a period of six years. Her primary membership of the party stands cancelled as well.

Thakur hails from the Anni assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh. It was alleged that Thakur was working against the leaders of her party during the campaign phase for the upcoming Assembly elections.

This expulsion comes just a day ahead of polling for 68 Assembly constiturncies in the hill state. Earlier, the BJP state leadership had expelled five party members for six years after they entered the fray as Independents against declared party candidates.

Meanwhile, in a fresh blow for the Congress just a day ahead of polling for the Himachal Assembly, several party leaders and workers, including the former general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee, Dharampal Thakur Khand, switched over to the BJP. The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh will take place on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)