Vote for pro-Hindu RRP in Nepal elections to weed out corruption: Manisha Koirala

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala on Friday exhorted citizens to vote for the pro-Hindu Rastriya Prajatantra Party in the upcoming elections in Nepal to weed out corruption in the Himalayan nation.

Koirala, 52, the grand-daughter of Nepal's first elected Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala and founder of the Nepali Congress, addressed two election rallies for the the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), led by Rajendra Lingden. “I have been impressed by RPP president (Lingden) who has been voicing against corruption and I call upon people to vote for his party,” she said, while addressing an election rally here. Nepal is going for parliamentary and provincial level elections in a single phase on November 20.

Koirala said she was influenced by the party’s election manifesto, which has corruption as the No.1 poll plank. “To make his voice strong against corruption in the Parliament, people need to vote as much as possible in favour of the RPP,” she added. Koirala is one of the most popular faces in the Hindi film fraternity in the 1990s and 2000s, known for films such as Bombay, Khamoshi and Dil Se.

This was probably the first time that she has come openly in favour of a certain political party in Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)