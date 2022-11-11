Left Menu

Vote for pro-Hindu RRP in Nepal elections to weed out corruption: Manisha Koirala

I have been impressed by RPP president Lingden who has been voicing against corruption and I call upon people to vote for his party, she said, while addressing an election rally here. To make his voice strong against corruption in the Parliament, people need to vote as much as possible in favour of the RPP, she added.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:20 IST
Vote for pro-Hindu RRP in Nepal elections to weed out corruption: Manisha Koirala
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala on Friday exhorted citizens to vote for the pro-Hindu Rastriya Prajatantra Party in the upcoming elections in Nepal to weed out corruption in the Himalayan nation.

Koirala, 52, the grand-daughter of Nepal's first elected Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala and founder of the Nepali Congress, addressed two election rallies for the the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), led by Rajendra Lingden. “I have been impressed by RPP president (Lingden) who has been voicing against corruption and I call upon people to vote for his party,” she said, while addressing an election rally here. Nepal is going for parliamentary and provincial level elections in a single phase on November 20.

Koirala said she was influenced by the party’s election manifesto, which has corruption as the No.1 poll plank. “To make his voice strong against corruption in the Parliament, people need to vote as much as possible in favour of the RPP,” she added. Koirala is one of the most popular faces in the Hindi film fraternity in the 1990s and 2000s, known for films such as Bombay, Khamoshi and Dil Se.

This was probably the first time that she has come openly in favour of a certain political party in Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022