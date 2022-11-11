Pawan Kalyan calls on PM Modi in Vizag

Film star and Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday with the actor-cum-politician predicting ''good days for Andhra Pradesh in the future'' after the interaction.

The meeting between Modi and Kalyan during the Prime Minister's visit to Andhra Pradesh assumes significance amid the current political scenario in the state. Jana Sena is an ally of the BJP in AP.

On the invitation of the BJP national leadership, Kalyan met Modi as the latter camped in the port city on Friday night as part of a two-day visit to the state.

Kalyan, along with Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar, met the Prime Minister at the INS Chola suite. In a 30-minute meeting, Modi had a one-on-one interaction with Kalyan, party sources said.

Making a brief statement to reporters after returning to his hotel room upon meeting the Prime Minister, Kalyan said their meeting happened in ''special circumstances''.

''I met him after a gap of over eight years. He enquired about AP and I told him whatever I knew,'' Kalyan said.

The Jana Sena chief said the meeting would usher in ''good days for AP in the future''. The Prime Minister desired that AP should progress and people should prosper, he added.

Though the meeting was scheduled to take place after Modi's interaction with the state BJP core committee, Kalyan was called in first as the Prime Minister's arrival got delayed by over 40 minutes.

Later, the Prime Minister met the members of BJP core committee and discussed the political scenario in the state, party sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)