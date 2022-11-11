Protesters accuse Cong MLA of seeking MCD poll tickets for kin

Supporters of Congress leader Udit Raj, along with a ticket aspirant for the upcoming Delhi municipal elections, on Friday raised slogans against the party's five-time MLA from the Sultanpur Assembly constituency Jai Kishan, during the party's Standing Committee meeting on the MCD polls. Apart from chanting slogans against the five-time Congress MLA Jai Kishan, the protesters demanded that he be removed from the party.

Haridas Pandey Balmiki, district president of the party's unrecognised workers' forum in Sultanpur Assembly segment, alleged that the five-time MLA was seeking MCD poll tickets for his wife and sons. speaking to ANI, Balmiki said, "Jai Kishan ji is seeking tickets for his wife and sons. We have been with the Congress for long and have shed our blood and tears for the party. Why should his family members be preferred over us for tickets?"

It is learnt that Balmiki, also a Dalit leader and a supporter of Udit Raj, is seeking an MCD ticket for his wife Manju Balmiki. The district president of the Congress's unrecognised workers' forum further accused Jai Kishan of insulting Udit Raj at the Congress's Delhi office, adding that the party's Dalit leaders and workers won't tolerate any insult of their leader.

Denying the allegations against him, the five-time Congress MLA claimed those raising slogans against him during the party meeting were not Congress members. However, he added that he was not averse to seeking civic poll tickets for his sons. "Those who raised slogans against me were not Congress members. However, I am open to seeking tickets for my sons for the MCD elections," Jai Kishan told ANI.

On Udit Raj, the five-time Congress MLA said, "I don't consider him to be a bigger leader than me." The Congress had earlier appointed veteran leader Jagdish Tytler, who was named in connection with the 1984 Delhi riots case, as a member of the party's election committee for the MCD polls.

In a press note, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal stated that the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) had approved the proposal for the constitution of various committees for the civic polls. Apart from the Pradesh election committee, the Congress also set up campaign, coordination, manifesto, media, publicity and digital & social media committees for the civic polls.

Subhash Chopra was made chairman of the six-member campaign committee with Arvinder Singh Lovely, Sandeep Dikshit, Parvez Hashmi, Alka Lamba and Rajesh Lilothia as its members. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced '10 guarantees' for the ensuing civic elections. (ANI)

