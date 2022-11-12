Assembly polls: Jairam Thakur asks voters to turn out in big numbers to help build 'prosperous Himachal'

Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-11-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 08:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday urged voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the ''festival of democracy''.

He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

''First vote, then refreshments. Dear fellow state residents, today is the day of voting.

''My humble request to all voters of Himachal Pradesh is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal,'' he added.

The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm in all 68 assembly constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

