"Vote with full understanding to weave the future of Himachal," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges people

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday appealed to the voters of Himachal Pradesh to "vote with full understanding in weaving the future of Himachal" as the state goes to the polls to decide the fate of 412 candidates for 68 assembly constituencies. "Dear Himachali people, you all understand the situation of yourself and your state very well. Considering your circumstances, perform the duty of voting with full understanding and make your important contribution to changing the situation and weaving the future of Himachal. Jai Hind. Jai Himachal," she wrote on Twitter.

Polling began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Saturday. Earlier on Thursday while addressing a public rally in the Sirmaur district, Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the state is saddled with a debt of Rs 70,000 crores. She further claimed that there are over 63,000 vacant posts for government jobs in the state while over 50 per cent of the state's youth is unemployed.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 are men, and 38 are third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24. The results of the 68-seat Assembly polls will be declared on December 8. Himachal Pradesh alternates between the BJP and the Congress in the last several elections, but this time, as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is looking for significant inroads as it is contesting from all 68 seats, the election has become more competitive.

Besides these three parties, parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are in the fray. Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also appealed to Himachali people to vote and urged them to be a big part of the celebration of democracy.

"Vote first, then work. People of Devbhoomi Himachal are going to vote today for the golden future of the state," Thakur said in a tweet. He further said, "Only a corruption-free government with good governance will take Himachal forward on the path of progress. Be a big part of the celebration of democracy, inspire others, and choose the right one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to people to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and to create record voting. PM Modi tweeted, "Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting. My special wishes to all the youth of the state who voted for the first time on this occasion." (ANI)

