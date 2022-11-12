Left Menu

Mehbooba's attack on election commission reflects her frustration: BJP

Her Mehbooba Mufti allegation that election commission of India has become puppet of BJP, purely reflects her frustration, as she is aware of her partys downfall in the democratic set up in Jammu and Kashmir, Chugh said on Saturday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-11-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 19:13 IST
Mehbooba's attack on election commission reflects her frustration: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Lashing at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks of Election Commission of India, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday said her allegation that ECI has become puppet of BJP reflects her ''frustration.'' PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the BJP had subverted the Election Commission to an extent that it was no more an independent body.

She alleged that the Election Commission has become ''an extension'' of the BJP. ''It will do whatever the BJP tells it to do.'' ''In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP leadership campaigned for polls on religious basis. Muslims are being threatened openly but election commission remains a silent spectator,'' the PDP leader had said earlier in the day in Khiram area of Anantnag district.

BJP leader in the Union Territory Tarun Chugh said her comments were a result of things not going her way anymore. ''Her (Mehbooba Mufti) allegation that election commission of India has become puppet of BJP, purely reflects her frustration, as she is aware of her party's downfall in the democratic set up in Jammu and Kashmir,'' Chugh said on Saturday. Sensing the loss of her political ground and resultant frustration, Mufti has tried to defame ECI, said Chugh. ''These politicians have always won riding on the boycott calls and proxy voters. They have misused the people’s emotions and it was all good till the things suited them according to their plans,” the BJP leader said targeting the regional parties in J&K.

He said that when “these politicians” know that they cannot win using “petty gimmicks” anymore, they have started questioning the integrity of ECI. ''You have enjoyed all the official luxuries and enjoying them till date legally or illegally but never hesitate to question the integrity of these highest institutions for your own benefit,” Chugh said.

Election commission of India is an unbiased agency working on its own and its working pattern is lauded all over the world. “Stop speaking and acting on the lines dictated by Pakistan,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022