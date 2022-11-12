Left Menu

Nobody has right to make such remarks on Prez: Nitish

It is unfortunate and condemnable, he said in reply to questions from journalists.West Bengal Minister for Correctional Homes, Akhil Giri, had on Thursday said, We dont judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President. But how does our President look After his remarks drew widespread criticism, the minister apologised for such a remark.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:48 IST
Nobody has right to make such remarks on Prez: Nitish
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday condemned the derogatory comments made by a West Bengal minister on Droupadi Murmu's looks and said no one has the right to make such remarks on the President.

Kumar said such comments were unfortunate and condemnable.

''How can anyone make such comments on the President of India? It is unfortunate and condemnable,'' he said in reply to questions from journalists.

West Bengal Minister for Correctional Homes, Akhil Giri, had on Thursday said, ''We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?'' After his remarks drew widespread criticism, the minister apologised for such a remark. ''I didn't mean to disrespect the honourable President. I was replying to what BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me. Every day, I am verbally attacked for my looks. If someone thinks I have disrespected the President, then it is wrong. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country,'' the minister said in his apology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022