Nobody has right to make such remarks on Prez: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday condemned the derogatory comments made by a West Bengal minister on Droupadi Murmu's looks and said no one has the right to make such remarks on the President.

Kumar said such comments were unfortunate and condemnable.

''How can anyone make such comments on the President of India? It is unfortunate and condemnable,'' he said in reply to questions from journalists.

West Bengal Minister for Correctional Homes, Akhil Giri, had on Thursday said, ''We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?'' After his remarks drew widespread criticism, the minister apologised for such a remark. ''I didn't mean to disrespect the honourable President. I was replying to what BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me. Every day, I am verbally attacked for my looks. If someone thinks I have disrespected the President, then it is wrong. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country,'' the minister said in his apology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)