Maharashtras political atmosphere has become polluted where people are out to destroy to each other, Raut claimed.When I was asked about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnaviss comment that bitterness in politics has to end, I replied that he is speaking the truth and media started saying I have toned down, the Sena leader said.Democracy and freedom do not exist now, these are merely names now.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 14:29 IST
Maharashtra's political atmosphere has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena ledaer Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed Maharashtra's political atmosphere has become polluted where many people are out to ''destroy'' each other. Raut said he realised this again after coming out of jail on November 9.

The Rajya Sabha member was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on August 1 this year and granted bail by a court in Mumbai on November 9.

On Sunday, he resumed his weekly column Rokhthok in 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction's mouthpiece of which he is the executive editor.

''There is a feeling of hatred and politicians have now reached a stage where they don't want their opponents even to be alive. Maharashtra's political atmosphere has become polluted where people are out to destroy to each other,'' Raut claimed.

''When I was asked about (Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader) Devendra Fadnavis's comment that bitterness in politics has to end, I replied that he is speaking the truth and media started saying I have toned down,'' the Sena leader said.

''Democracy and freedom do not exist now, these are merely names now. Politics has become poisonous. It was not so during the British rule,'' Raut claimed.

Today's rulers in Delhi want to hear what they wish. Those who don't do that are considered enemies, he further claimed.

''China, Pakistan are not Delhi's enemies, but those who speak the truth and are straight are treated as enemies and such political leaders lower the country's stature,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

