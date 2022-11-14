Germany's Scholz: G20 consensus statement on war in Ukraine to be 'tough ride'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that it would be difficult to come up with a clear statement on global issues and the war in Ukraine at the G20 meeting in Indonesia later this week.

"We are working very hard to ensure that we not only make clear, important statements on all the issues that affect the world together ... but also on the issues of peace and the consequences of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine," he said during a joint news conference with Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong.

"That's going to be a tough ride, and I think it's going to take up a lot of our time and efforts in Bali."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)