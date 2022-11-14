BJP leader files molestation case against Jitendra Awhad

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rida Rashid, who filed a molestation complaint against Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad, on Monday said that he had pushed her aside while she was trying to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an event yesterday. Rida, who is also the Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha (Maharashtra) said that her complaint is not a politically motivated one and sought National Commission for Women's reaction on the issue.

An FIR was registered against Awhad for allegedly molesting a woman during an event on Sunday, according to the Thane Police. Narrating the incident of her alleged molestation, Rida said, "In Mumbra, a bridge was inaugurated and all were invited. I asked Chief Minister's PA to let me meet the Chief Minister. There was a lot of crowd around the CM and I was near his car. I saw MLA Jitendra Awhad. When I tried to get to the CM, Awhad pushed me aside and said, what are you doing here? He pushed me and I fell into the crowd where all men were surrounded... I showed the video to the police official. An FIR has been registered against him."

"I have been known in Mumbra as a social activist rather than a BJP leader. So I don't think it's politically motivated," she added. NCP leader Ajit Pawar alleged that the case was registered in a "wrong manner", and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the case.

"The Molestation case registered against NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad registered in the wrong manner ... it should be withdrawn immediately," he said. Talking about Awhad's tweet in which he said that he is deciding to step down from the post of the MLA, Pawar urged him not to tender his resignation and asked him to "give a fight".

"I saw his tweet. I would request him not to tender his resignation, he has seen a lot of ups and down in political life ...this type of situation arises sometimes. He should give a fight," he said. "It was unnecessary to put such a section in Awhad's case ...CM and Dy CM themselves should intervene. I will meet Jitendra Awhad Personally...case should be taken back immediately," Pawar added.

Earlier, Awhad alleged that the police have registered false cases against him and that he will fight against "police brutality". He said that he has decided to resign as an MLA.

"Police registered 2 false cases against me in 72 hours. I will fight against police brutality. I am deciding to resign from the post of MLA. We can't witness the murder of democracy," Awhad said. Mumbra Police registered an FIR against Awhad under section 354 on the complaint of the woman.

"We have received the complaint, a case has been registered. The matter is being seriously investigated," the police said. According to the complainant on November 13, the work on the bridge was going on for a long time to solve the traffic problem in Mumbra. The bridge was to be inaugurated after the construction was completed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had come to participate in this program. During the inauguration, MLA Awhad touched her.

Following the registration of the FIR, the NCP workers created a ruckus at the Mumbra police station and burnt tyres. Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil reached party MLA Jitendra Awhad's residence in Thane. This comes after a molestation case was registered against Awhad following which he said that Police registered 2 false cases against him and deciding to resign from MLA post. (ANI)

