Madhya Pradesh govt hikes ex-gratia in cases of deaths due to animal attacks to Rs 8 lakh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced to double the ex-gratia in cases of people killed in attacks by wild animals from Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:14 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced to double the ex-gratia in cases of people killed in attacks by wild animals from Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh. The chief minister made the announcement while speaking to reporters in Bandhavgarh National Park.

“In some unfortunate incidents of attacks on human beings by wild animals, some people lose their lives, and it is our endeavour that such incidents don't take place. Still, if such an incident occurs then the government now will give an ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh to the kin of the deceased instead of Rs 4 lakh,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan insisted that it was necessary to maintain a balance in nature for conservation of wildlife and expressed his gratitude towards people for supporting the cause.

