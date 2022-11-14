Biden: midterm elections showed strength of U.S. democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. midterm elections showed the strength and resiliency of U.S. democracy and was a rejection of so-called "election deniers" who have falsely argued the 2020 election was rigged.

Biden's Democrats maintained control of the Senate in the election despite predictions that Republicans would capture Congress in a broad victory.

