Biden: midterm elections showed strength of U.S. democracy
Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:49 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. midterm elections showed the strength and resiliency of U.S. democracy and was a rejection of so-called "election deniers" who have falsely argued the 2020 election was rigged.
Biden's Democrats maintained control of the Senate in the election despite predictions that Republicans would capture Congress in a broad victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
