Left Menu

UK's Sunak extends support to Ukraine, awards $4.9 bln contract to BAE Systems

"As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies." Sunak also announced a 4.2 billion pounds($4.94 billion) contract to BAE Systems to build five more ships for the Royal Navy, a government statement said. The PM and his fellow leaders will stress that Russia's role in the international system will never be normalised while the war in Ukraine continues at this week's meeting, the statement added.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 05:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 05:04 IST
UK's Sunak extends support to Ukraine, awards $4.9 bln contract to BAE Systems

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday extended his support for Ukraine at the G20 summit and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime will hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions.

"Russia's actions put all of us at risk, Sunak said at the summit in Bali, Indonesia. "As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies." Sunak also announced a 4.2 billion pounds($4.94 billion) contract to BAE Systems to build five more ships for the Royal Navy, a government statement said.

The PM and his fellow leaders will stress that Russia's role in the international system will never be normalised while the war in Ukraine continues at this week's meeting, the statement added. Sunak

arrived at the summit in Bali, Indonesia on Monday and is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. ($1 = 0.8508 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022