China says property market shows positive changes but downward trend continues
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 08:36 IST
- Country:
- China
China's property market has shown some positive changes but the downward trend continues, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said on Tuesday.
China's economy will gradually recover as a raft of policy measures gains traction, Fu told a news conference.
