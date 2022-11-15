Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda, says tribals inspiration behind govt schemes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 09:11 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda, says tribals inspiration behind govt schemes
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Birsa Munda, an iconic tribal leader, on his birth anniversary and said the tribal community has been the inspiration behind various schemes of his government.

In a recorded video address, Modi cited a number of welfare programmes of the central government and said crores of tribal families have benefitted from them and their lives have become easier.

He noted that museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters are being built across the country to recognise their contributions.

His government, Modi noted, had announced Munda's birth anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

The country is marching on to fulfil the dreams of Munda and many other tribal heroes, the prime minister said.

Munda is not only an icon of the freedom struggle but also denotes the country's spiritual and cultural energy, he said.

He named Tilka Manjhi, Sidhu and Kanhu, and Tana Bhagat among other leading tribal revolutionaries besides Munda and paid tributes to their struggle against foreign rulers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022