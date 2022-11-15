Erdogan, Biden discuss trade, security at G20 summit meet -Turkish presidency
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed bilateral relations, including trade and security issues, on the sidelines of a G20 summit, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.
It said Biden offered his condolences for those who died in a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, and told Erdogan that his administration would continue to support Turkey in its bid to procure F-16 fighter jets.
Biden also said Turkey is an important actor in Sweden's NATO accession bid, and thanked Erdogan for his role in the resumption of a grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil president poll
Biden congratulates Lula for winning 'free, fair' Brazil election
UPDATE 1-Biden congratulates Lula for winning 'free, fair' Brazil election
Biden congratulates Lula da Silva on winning "free, fair, and credible" Brazil presidential poll
US President Joe Biden expresses condolences to families of Morbi bridge collapse victims