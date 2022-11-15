Left Menu

May have to stop paying GST if Centre doesn't clear state's dues: Mamata

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:56 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Launching a tirade against the BJP-led Union government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that if the Centre does not clear the state's dues, it may have to stop paying Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Addressing a rally in tribal-dominated Jhargram district, she said the Centre must either clear states' dues or step down from power.

Banerjee alleged that the Centre was not releasing MGNREGA funds and called upon tribals to hit the streets to protest it.

''Do we have to beg before the Centre to get our financial dues cleared? They are not releasing MNREGA funds. The BJP government has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues,'' the chief minister said.

