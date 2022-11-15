PM Modi plays drums during his interaction with Indian diaspora in Indonesia

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi played the drums on Tuesday as he arrived to interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 summit.Amid cheers and slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai, a huge crowd of people dressed in Indian attire and turbans greeted Prime Minister Modi with folded hands as he arrived at the venue to interact with the Indian community.As he arrived at the venue, the prime minister was greeted by the sound of rhythmic drumming.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi played the drums on Tuesday as he arrived to interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Amid cheers and slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', a huge crowd of people dressed in Indian attire and turbans greeted Prime Minister Modi with folded hands as he arrived at the venue to interact with the Indian community.

As he arrived at the venue, the prime minister was greeted by the sound of rhythmic drumming. Modi joined in the festivities and played the drums for a few beats alongside the drummers, who cheered him on.

Modi is in Bali to attend the ongoing G20 summit. India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

