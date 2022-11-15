Left Menu

Australian PM raises trade ''blockages'' with China's Xi

PTI | Nusadua | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:44 IST
Australian PM raises trade ''blockages'' with China's Xi
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday his concerns about trade "blockages", but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the USD 13 billion barriers to Australian exports would be lifted.

The Australian government described the talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia as the first formal bilateral meeting between the two nations' leaders since 2016, when Xi met then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Bilateral relations plummeted since then over issues including Australia's ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei's involvement in 5G networks, calls for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic and new laws banning covert international interference in Australian politics.

Since the centre-left Labour Party came to power in May after nine years of conservative rule, Albanese has been calling for China to lift a series of official and unofficial barriers to Australian exports including beef, wine, seafood, wood and coal that cost USD 13 billion a year.

Albanese described his 30-minute meeting with Xi as "successful", "positive", "warm" and "constructive." "I put forward Australia's position when it comes to the blockages in our trading relationship," Albanese told reporters on the resort island of Bali.

"It was a positive discussion. We put forward our position. It was not anticipated that a meeting such as that you get immediate declarations. I believe if people thought that would happen, then that was not realistic," Albanese added.

Xi told Albanese in his opening remarks at the meeting that bilateral relations had "encountered some difficulties" in recent years.

"We should improve, maintain and develop the relations between the two countries, which is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples and conducive to promoting the development of peace in the Asia-Pacific region and the world," Xi said.

Xi noted that Albanese had repeated since becoming prime minister that "China-Australia relations will be handled in a mature way".

"I attach great importance to your opinion," Xi said.

Albanese said the two leaders also discussed human rights in China's western Xinjang region, Chinese-born Australian citizens Yang Hengjun and Cheng Lei who are detained in China, climate change, self-ruled Taiwan and Australia's desire for Beijing to use its influence on Russia to prevent the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Australia's deal with the United States and Britain announced last year to create an Australian submarine fleet powered with US nuclear technology was not raised, Albanese said.

The Chinese People's Daily English-language newspaper reported last week that "signs of resetting bilateral ties have emerged" since Albanese's government came to power in May.

Beijing immediately lifted a ban on minister-to-minister contacts after the election.

Albanese said both leaders agreed on Tuesday that dialogue between their governments would continue.

Xi met Turnbull on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, in 2017, but the Australian government considers their talks a year earlier were the last formal bilateral meeting between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022