Maha to have ST Commission: CM

Reaching out to tribals, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the setting up of a Scheduled Tribe (ST) Commission and teaching the life of tribal leaders to students through history textbooks.

Addressing a gathering in Nashik to mark the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought for water, land and forest. ''The work of all tribal revolutionaries in the country is inspirational and proud. This struggle of tribal revolutionaries helped the nation to achieve its freedom. The government will take efforts for branding and marketing of development concepts and handcraft by the tribals. Along with it, as per the demand by tribal development minister Vijaykumar Gavit, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) Commission will be set up in the state soon,” Shinde said.

In his address, Governor B S Koshyari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured tribals in the country by selecting Droupadi Murmu as the President.

Vijaykumar Gavit said a separate cell will be set up in Mantralaya for the forest rights of tribals. Speaking in Jawhar in Palghar district, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Birsa Munda fought for the rights of tribals and took back the land of tribals from the British. He said the state government will include (a chapter) on the life of leaders of tribal communities in the history textbooks.

