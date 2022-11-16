Left Menu

Biden expresses hope Pelosi stays in Congress with leadership position -sources

Updated: 16-11-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 04:15 IST
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden has asked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, to remain in Congress and to continue holding a Democratic leadership role, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A Politico columnist first reported the conversation and the sources confirmed the accuracy of the account.

