Biden expresses hope Pelosi stays in Congress with leadership position -sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 04:15 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has asked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, to remain in Congress and to continue holding a Democratic leadership role, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
A Politico columnist first reported the conversation and the sources confirmed the accuracy of the account.
