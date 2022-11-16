Erdogan says Russia had 'nothing to do with' Poland explosions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he respects Russia's statement that Russian missiles had not hit Polish territory, adding that he believes Moscow had "nothing to do with it."

"Russia saying this has nothing to do with them and (U.S. President Joe) Biden saying these missiles are not Russian-made show that this has nothing to do with Russia," Erdogan said at a news conference during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Erdogan said the situation needs to be investigated and that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he returns to Turkey.

