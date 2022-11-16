Left Menu

India's Modi meets Sunak at G20, discusses ways to increase trade

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:31 IST
PM Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he met British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali and discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries.

"India attaches great importance to robust ties with United Kingdom," Modi said on Twitter after the meeting.

