India's Modi meets Sunak at G20, discusses ways to increase trade

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he met British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali and discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries.
"India attaches great importance to robust ties with United Kingdom," Modi said on Twitter after the meeting.
