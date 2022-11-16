Left Menu

Poland may not have to launch NATO art. 4 procedure, says PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:46 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Poland

Poland is still analyzing the possibility of launching the NATO Article 4 procedure, but it seems it may not be necessary to use that measure, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday a day after a rocket killed two in South-East Poland.

President Andrzej Duda, speaking at the same press conference, said there were no signs of an intentional attack on Poland and the rocket was probably used by Ukrainian air defence.

