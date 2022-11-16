Left Menu

UK PM has full confidence in deputy Raab over complaints about his behaviour

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:44 IST
UK PM has full confidence in deputy Raab over complaints about his behaviour
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has full confidence in his deputy, Dominic Raab, and is working on appointing an independent investigator to look into complaints about Raab's behaviour, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Asked if Sunak had full confidence in Raab, the spokesperson told reporters: "He does."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022