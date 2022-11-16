UK PM has full confidence in deputy Raab over complaints about his behaviour
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has full confidence in his deputy, Dominic Raab, and is working on appointing an independent investigator to look into complaints about Raab's behaviour, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Asked if Sunak had full confidence in Raab, the spokesperson told reporters: "He does."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- British
Advertisement