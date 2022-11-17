Turkey's Erdogan sees issues over purchase of U.S. F-16 jets resolved soon
President Tayyip Erdogan expects issues around Turkey's purchase of U.S. F-16 jets to be resolved soon, following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit.
In an interview with reporters on his way back from the summit in Bali, Erdogan said Biden had told him the issue was "in his hands", a readout of his comments on the plane showed.
