Israeli president Herzog plans first visit to Bahrain

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came out on top in a parliamentary election earlier this month, the country's fifth in less than four years, but he has yet to form a government. Herzog, according to his office, will make a state visit to Bahrain at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday he would be the first Israeli head of state to travel to Bahrain with a visit to the kingdom planned during a tour of the Gulf next month.

Israel normalised diplomatic relations with Bahrain and its Gulf neighbour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) two years ago under U.S. sponsorship. Bahrain already hosted an Israeli prime minister earlier this year when Naftali Bennett made a two-day visit to Manama, highlighting an increasing Israeli presence in the Gulf amid tensions with regional power Iran.

Herzog, according to his office, will make a state visit to Bahrain at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa. He will then travel to the UAE where he will meet President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Israel and Bahrain are negotiating a free trade agreement that

Herzog, according to his office, will make a state visit to Bahrain at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa. He will then travel to the UAE where he will meet President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Israel and Bahrain are negotiating a free trade agreement that

they hope to finalize by the end of the year.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

