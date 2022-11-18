Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 09:35 IST
India's future today is brighter than ever before:US Congressman
John Carter Image Credit: Wikipedia
India's future today is ''brighter than ever before'', an influential US Congressman has said, as he expressed his excitement over America's flourishing ties with the country.

''Mr Speaker, I rise today to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence from the British empire,'' Congressman John Carter said on the House floor on Wednesday.

India's commitment to democracy and self-government has been unwavering in the past decades and its future today is ''brighter than ever before'', the Republican lawmaker said.

''I am excited for America's relationship with India to continue flourishing, as it has for the past 75 years, and I am proud to call the people of India our friends,'' he said.

On August 15, 1947, Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act, officially establishing India as a sovereign nation after nearly 90 years under the Raj, he said.

''This act of Parliament marked the creation of the largest democracy in history, responsible for governing a nation over a billion strong,'' Carter said.

Though it may not seem like it at first glance, the US and India share much in common, he said, adding that the national identities of the two countries were both forged from a rejection of British rule by the crown or company.

''We both recognise the vital importance of autonomy, of independence, and freedom from foreign rulers,'' Carter said.

His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during a meeting on the margins of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia reviewed the state of India-US strategic partnership including in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

Modi also thanked President Biden for his ''constant support'' for strengthening the India-US partnership.

