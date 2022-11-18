Left Menu

BRIEF-Statement By NSC Spokesperson On Democratic People's Republic Of Korea's Ballistic Missile, Launch - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 10:53 IST
BRIEF-Statement By NSC Spokesperson On Democratic People's Republic Of Korea's Ballistic Missile, Launch - White House
White House Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

* STATEMENT BY NSC SPOKESPERSON ADRIENNE WATSON ON DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF KOREA'S BALLISTIC MISSILE, LAUNCH - STATEMENT

* UNITED STATES STRONGLY CONDEMNS THE DPRK FOR ITS TEST OF A LONG-RANGE BALLISTIC MISSILE - STATEMENT * LAUNCH BY DPRK IS "BRAZEN VIOLATION" OF MULTIPLE UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS AND NEEDLESSLY RAISES TENSIONS AND RISKS DESTABILIZING THE SECURITY SITUATION IN REGION- WHITE HOUSE

* U.S. URGES ALL COUNTRIES TO CONDEMN THESE VIOLATIONS AND CALL ON THE DPRK TO COME TO THE TABLE FOR SERIOUS NEGOTIATIONS- WHITE HOUSE * U.S. VICE PRESIDENT IS COORDINATING WITH OUR ALLIES AND PARTNERS IN REGION WHILE AT APEC CONFERENCE IN BANGKOK, THAILAND- STATEMENT

* PYONGYANG MUST IMMEDIATELY CEASE ITS DESTABILIZING ACTIONS AND INSTEAD CHOOSE DIPLOMATIC ENGAGEMENT- WHITE HOUSE * UNITED STATES WILL TAKE ALL NECESSARY MEASURES TO ENSURE SECURITY OF AMERICAN HOMELAND AND REPUBLIC OF KOREA AND JAPANESE ALLIES- WHITE HOUSE Source text: https://bit.ly/3ApJBx4

