China resolutely opposes U.K. order on sale of microchip factory by China's Nexperia -foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:13 IST
China resolutely opposes U.K. order on sale of microchip factory by China's Nexperia -foreign ministry
China resolutely opposes the United Kingdom ordering Chinese-owned technology company Nexperia to sell at least 86% of Britain's biggest microchip factory, Newport Wafer Fab, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

"The British side should earnestly respect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, and provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises of all countries," Mao told a regular media briefing.

The British government made the decision on Wednesday following a national security assessment.

